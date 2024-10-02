ABS Gives Its Blessing to SHI’s Ammonia FPSO Design

American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) has issued an approval in principle (AIP) to Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) for its new design of an ammonia floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) unit.

Called Samsung Ammonia Blue, the concept features advanced safety components with an expected production capacity of 1.2 million tonnes per annum of ammonia.

ABS completed design reviews on the topside process, interface system and layout based on class and statutory requirements.

“With our extensive experience in floating offshore production units and leading guidance on ammonia as a marine fuel, ABS is the ideal partner for this new design from SHI,” said Miguel Hernandez, ABS Senior Vice President, Global Offshore.

“For the green future, ammonia is the most reliable source, recognized as a hydrogen carrier and a carbon-free fuel. This product that was developed with our abundant experience and proprietary technologies will lead energy innovation for humanity,” added Haeki Jang, Chief Technology Officer, SHI.