Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

ABS Gives Its Blessing to SHI’s Ammonia FPSO Design

(Credit: ABS)
(Credit: ABS)

American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) has issued an approval in principle (AIP) to Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) for its new design of an ammonia floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) unit.

Called Samsung Ammonia Blue, the concept features advanced safety components with an expected production capacity of 1.2 million tonnes per annum of ammonia.

ABS completed design reviews on the topside process, interface system and layout based on class and statutory requirements.

“With our extensive experience in floating offshore production units and leading guidance on ammonia as a marine fuel, ABS is the ideal partner for this new design from SHI,” said Miguel Hernandez, ABS Senior Vice President, Global Offshore.

“For the green future, ammonia is the most reliable source, recognized as a hydrogen carrier and a carbon-free fuel. This product that was developed with our abundant experience and proprietary technologies will lead energy innovation for humanity,” added Haeki Jang, Chief Technology Officer, SHI.

Industry News Activity FPSO Europe Asia Ammonia Certification Blue Ammonia

Related Offshore News

(Credit: GS Entec)

South Korea’s GS Entec Engages Finnish Specialist for XXXL...
(Credit: BP)

Joint Venture Partners Ink Commercial Deals to Develop Gas...

World Energy Jobs

Insight

November Elections an Inflection Point for US Offshore Wind

November Elections an Inflecti

Video

Acteon’s MENCK Launches Wind Hammer Pile-Driving Tech for Offshore Wind (Video)

Acteon’s MENCK Launches Wind H

Current News

Chevron Resumes Israel offshore gas production

Chevron Resumes Israel offshor

Santos Inks Mid-Term LNG Supply Deal with TotalEnergies

Santos Inks Mid-Term LNG Suppl

A-O-S Puts Second G-Class CTV to Offshore Wind Service on US East Cost

A-O-S Puts Second G-Class CTV

Teledyne Marine Launches Intrepid – A GNSS/Inertial Navigation System

Teledyne Marine Launches Intre

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine