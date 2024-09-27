Petrobras and Staatsolie Strengthen Energy Collaboration

Brazil’s state-owned oil and gas company Petrobras and its Surinamese counterpart Staatsolie have signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) to asses collaboration opportunities in various fields, including oil and gas.

Petrobras and Staatstolie will assess cooperation opportunities in the areas of hydrocarbon exploration and production, carbon capture, new energy sources, contingency response planning, among others.

Cooperation with Staatsolie could also result in better sustainable oil and gas practices and contribute to climate resilience in the region, Petrobras said.

The agreement is in line with Petrobras' strategy of developing partnerships that allow it to share risks and expertise, seeking to strengthen the company as an integrated energy company with a focus on energy transition.

© Caio / Adobe Stock