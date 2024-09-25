Co. Innovation Centre in NL Opens Its Doors to the World

The Co. Innovation Centre is a multi-sectoral space for established and growing companies to converge, collaborate and co-create. Meagan Kay-Fowlow, President of the Co. Innovation Centre, discusses how this unique facility will engage with organizations and technologists – both inside and outside of Newfoundland & Labrador – to positively impact work in the maritime, offshore energy and subsea sectors.

A native of St. John’s and a graduate of Memorial University, Meagan Kay-Fowlow, President of the Co. Innovation Centre, had built a career outside of the province focused on innovation related to governance mechanisms at the global level.

But the pull of her native Newfoundland & Labrador plus its proximity to the ocean, and the investment in technology in the recently opened Co. Innovation Centre was a strong draw to bring her back to lead the new facility. The Co. Innovation Centre was created to ameliorate silos between industries, missed partnerships, a lack of infrastructure or warehouse space for bigger projects and low visibility of new, local technologies. “And the companies had a really interesting desire that I haven't seen in other places, to collaborate,” said Kay-Fowlow. “Businesses here want to work together and they didn't have a place to do that.”

A group of core partners helped the Centre reach its current stage, including techNL, Energy NL, Canada’s Ocean Supercluster, Energy Research and Innovation Newfoundland and Labrador (ERINL) and Econext.



“My mantra is to connect, collaborate, and co-create, and that's not isolated to Newfoundland and Labrador; this is a global approach.”

Meagan Kay-Fowlow, President of the Co. Innovation Centre

By the Numbers

The Co. Innovation Centre received about $9.6 million in funding: $7.1 million from the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador, through the Department of Industry, Energy, and Technology; and $2.5 million from the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA).

It boasts a total space of about 54,000 square feet, split into different sections. Approximately 20,000 square feet is office and collaboration space, while another 20,000 is light-industrial space that provides businesses with the technology and equipment they need for prototyping and testing. As of this writing, the additive manufacturing facility is in place, with Atlantic XL's team fully up and running with a unique 3D printer among other equipment. “We’re trying to make sure we have a really unique combination based on the conversations we've been having around needs and removing the barriers to access for these businesses,” said Kay-Fowlow.

The rest of the facility houses a café, public space and meeting rooms. “And then we're also in the planning stage for—and this is my favorite piece right now—a large-scale demonstration showcase space in the light industrial area, giving businesses or industry the option to rotate through and set up unique exhibits, whether it's for upcoming installations or new projects.”

“People love to say you're going to collaborate, but that's something that you actually have to curate and work actively to create the conditions for success,” she added. “And so we're going to be focusing on that piece. So, are we full? Are we dynamic? Do we have the great mix of the businesses that are operating across the province? Are we representing a variety of industries?”



L to R: John Lidstone and Pascal Milord of additiveXL in front of the unique 3D printing unit housed in the light industrial space at the Co. Innovation Centre.

"When we were originally envisioned, one of the biggest gaps in the ecosystem was related to remote operations, which is a broad kind of catch-all space,” said Kay-Fowlow. “We're working hard to have conversations, and that's going to be our priority for the fall, with these groups on where are the challenges? Where are the opportunities? Where are the gaps related to remote operations?”

In terms of the maritime, offshore, subsea industry spaces, Kay-Fowlow admits that it’s advantageous that the province already has sizable and mature players, as well as a strong group of public and private facilities to help develop new technologies. Kay-Fowlow said the key for the Co. Innovation Centre is identifying and filling gaps. “We have a lot of businesses that are already doing work in those areas, so it's about identifying them, identifying opportunities to work with them, and to support them. So we're either trying to connect the ecosystem better or we're trying to support what they're already doing. That can be through showcasing, telling their stories, introducing them to other companies, or filling the gaps.

“We're not going to duplicate anything: St. John's, Newfoundland & Labrador have great maritime and offshore energy facilities,” stressed Kay-Fowlow. “We're not going to enter into competition for that space. But if anything, we want to make sure we can help support them and get businesses access to those spaces.”

Welcoming the World

As the Co. Innovation Centre develops and grows, Kay-Fowlow sees it playing a complementary role to other assets in the region, leaning first on the unique people and cumulative technical talent that has built up over its history, then too on its unique location and geography.

“When you live in a harsh environment, you have limited resources, you're isolated, you have to be really good at coming up with solutions,” said Kay-Fowlow. “You don't have a choice. Problem solving on demand is in the bones of the people and the businesses they're building in Newfoundland & Labrador.”

It is intended to be a spot where companies from inside and outside the province, inside and outside the country can come to collaborate and mutually build tech solutions and business. “We want to partner, we want to collaborate, we are not in this to do it alone,” said Kay-Fowlow. “There's a lot of great potential partnerships and affiliations that I'm looking to develop.”

