Denmark’s First Offshore Carbon Storage Project Gets DNV’s Site Certification

DNV, the independent energy expert and assurance provider, has certified the first CO2 storage site for Project Greensand in Denmark, marking a key milestone in the advancement of carbon capture and storage (CCS).

Building on prior certifications issued in June 2023, DNV has granted the Certificate of Conformity – Site Endorsement and Storage Site, confirming that the project operator has developed plans for the safe and effective geological storage of CO2 in compliance with ISO 27914.

Denmark’s first offshore CO2 storage site, Project Greensand, is a collaboration of 23 partners, led by INEOS and Wintershall Dea, and serves as a key example of the potential for safely storing CO2 permanently to mitigate climate.

The project’s pilot phase already achieved ‘a world first, with the injection of carbon dioxide into a depleted oil field in the Danish North Sea in 2023.

The CO2 was transferred from Belgium aboard a platform supply vessel, transferred on the Noble Resolve jack-up rig, injected into a depleted reservoir at the Nini field, and stored at a depth of about 1,800 meters below the seabed.

“We now have independent evidence, backed by DNV’s certification, that our site can safely and permanently store large volumes of CO2 that would otherwise have been emitted into the atmosphere in the North Sea subsoil.

“That confidence gives us a solid foundation to take the next steps, which will be crucial for CCS in Denmark. The thorough and independent assessment process by DNV is an efficient way to enhance the approval process with the authorities,” said Mads Gade, Head of INEOS Energy Denmark, the leading partner behind Project Greensand.

“Our involvement highlights the commitment of INEOS and their partners to ensuring the safety of CO2 storage. Our rigorous review, based on ISO 27914 (which defines best practice for subsurface characterization, injection operations, and plume monitoring), confirms that the Nini West site meets the criteria for both Site Endorsement and Storage Site Certification,” said Jonathan Pye, Senior Principal Consultant at DNV.