Seadrill to Install Oil States’ MPD Tech on Its Drilling Rigs

Offshore drilling contractor Seadrill has entered into non-exclusive collaborative relationship with Oil States International aimed at increasing the safety and efficiency of offshore Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) operations.

The strategic initiative will see the combination of Oil States’ MPD Integrated Riser Joint (IRJ) system with Seadrill’s high-spec fleet of floating drilling vessels to enhance safety and efficiency while simplifying and standardizing MPD systems operating in the offshore drilling market.

Oil States’ MPD IRJ is said to improve the safe handling of gas influx while significantly reducing nonproductive (NPT) time typically encountered with deepwater MPD operations.

Unlike legacy equipment, Oil States’ IRJ is specifically designed to enhance MPD operational efficiency.

This riser joint is more compact, allowing for safer and easier handling with greater functionality, which enables the rig to remain over the well while testing the retrievable seals within the joint. All features of the IRJ can be function and pressure tested while on deck.

“Oil States would like to thank Seadrill for their commitment and trust in our ability to deliver market-leading technologies. We look forward to a long-term relationship with Seadrill as we supply them with multiple MPD IRJs for their fleet of high-performance vessels.

“While supporting Seadrill’s adoption and integration of our MPD system, we endeavor to optimize our equipment to allow for oil and gas reserves to be unlocked safely and efficiently to meet growing global energy demands,” said Cindy Taylor, Oil States President and CEO.

“We are enthusiastic about this strategic collaboration with Oil States. This technology places Seadrill at the forefront of safe, cost-effective deepwater MPD services, offering our customers an unrivaled simplicity of MPD drilling while providing the highest levels of drilling efficiency and safety,” added Samir Ali, Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer, Seadrill.