Ocean Geophysics Sets Up New UXO Clearance Service for Dutch Offshore Wind

Renewable energy industry supplier Ocean Geophysics has established a dedicated team and is introducing CS-OOO certification support in the Netherlands in response to the growing demand for qualified professionals in the field of unexploded ordnance (UXO) risk mitigation for offshore operations.

UXO surveys and clearance work that are conducted in Dutch waters must be caried out according to the CS-OOO standard (Certification Scheme for the Detection of Explosive Remnants of War).

The CS-OOO contains the requirements that a civil explosives detection company must meet, with the purpose of safeguarding the explosives detection process. The Dutch CS-OOO certificate consists of two sub-areas - sub-area A is related to detection of explosives, while sub-area B ensures that that civil engineering support is also conducted in a safe and traceable manner.

Having established a Dutch team of highly skilled and certified CS-000 professionals, comprising of both senior experts and assistant CS-OOOs, Ocean Geophysics is now able to provide dedicated experts to attend vessels operating in Dutch waters, fulfilling the legal requirements for UXO risk assessments.

All CS-000 professionals employed by Ocean Geophysics possess the necessary offshore certifications and bring a wealth of offshore experience, ensuring the highest standard of service and safety.

“There are only a handful of companies in The Netherlands that hold the required licenses for UXO detection and clearance work, and many of the license holders do not prioritize offshore work. We aim to help debottleneck offshore UXO survey work on behalf of developers and operators of offshore wind farms,” says Alison Wells, CEO of Ocean Geophysics.

The company offers a comprehensive data processing services aimed at achieving As Low As Reasonably Practicable (ALARP) certification, a critical safety standard for UXO risk management. In the international market outside of the Netherlands, Ocean Geophysics has streamlined its ALARP certification process, achieving turnaround times as fast as 48 hours.