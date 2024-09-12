Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Vattenfall Launches 344MW Danish Offshore Wind Farms

Vesterhav Syd offshore wind farm (Credit: Vattenfall)
Vesterhav Syd offshore wind farm (Credit: Vattenfall)

The Vesterhav Nord and Vesterhav Syd offshore wind farms, developed by Vattenfall with a combined capacity of 344 MW, have been officially inaugurated offshore Denmark.

The two, almost identical wind farms, are located off the Danish west coast and consists in total of 41 wind turbines, each with a capacity of 8.4 MW.

The capacity of Vesterhav Syd stands at 168 MW, while Vesterhav Nord is rated at 176 MW.

Both offshore wind farms are entirely within Danish waters with the turbines placed between 5.5 to 10 kilometres from the shore.

Combined, the winds farms are expected to generate an annual production of 1.5 TWh fossil-free electricity, equal the consumption of 350,000 households.

“We’re excited to welcome Vesterhav Nord and Vesterhav Syd to our offshore wind portfolio. By investing in additional offshore capacity, we’re making a tangible impact on Denmark’s energy independence while benefiting the local community. The Vesterhav projects will also help balancing the Danish electricity system as a whole.

“These new wind farms reinforce our commitment to delivering fossil-free energy and driving the transition towards a fossil-free future,” said Helene Biström, Head of Business Area Wind at Vattenfall.

“The opening of these two wind farms strengthens Vattenfall’s presence in Denmark, bringing our total offshore wind capacity to 1.5 GW. This reflects our ongoing commitment to the offshore wind industry in Denmark and across Europe. Vesterhav Nord and Vesterhav Syd are also making a positive difference in the local community by creating jobs and supporting the regional economy,” added Anne Mette Traberg, Country Manager, Vattenfall Denmark.

Renewable Energy Industry News Activity Europe Offshore Wind

Related Offshore News

© badahos / Adobe Stock

UK Government Backs 5.3GW of Offshore Wind Projects in...
(Credit: Vattenfall)

Vattenfall to Power Salzgitter’s Green Steel Production...

World Energy Jobs

Insight

North Sea Realism in a Busy Market

North Sea Realism in a Busy Ma

Video

Mind the Drivetrain

Mind the Drivetrain

Current News

Aker Solutions to Design Substations for Mediterranean Floating Wind Project

Aker Solutions to Design Subst

Vattenfall Launches 344MW Danish Offshore Wind Farms

Vattenfall Launches 344MW Dani

Prosafe’s Safe Concordia Secures $13M Extended Stay in Gulf of Mexico

Prosafe’s Safe Concordia Secur

Gulf Marine Services Lifts Backlog to $464M with Latest Long-Term Contract

Gulf Marine Services Lifts Bac

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine