Vattenfall Launches 344MW Danish Offshore Wind Farms

The Vesterhav Nord and Vesterhav Syd offshore wind farms, developed by Vattenfall with a combined capacity of 344 MW, have been officially inaugurated offshore Denmark.

The two, almost identical wind farms, are located off the Danish west coast and consists in total of 41 wind turbines, each with a capacity of 8.4 MW.

The capacity of Vesterhav Syd stands at 168 MW, while Vesterhav Nord is rated at 176 MW.

Both offshore wind farms are entirely within Danish waters with the turbines placed between 5.5 to 10 kilometres from the shore.

Combined, the winds farms are expected to generate an annual production of 1.5 TWh fossil-free electricity, equal the consumption of 350,000 households.

“We’re excited to welcome Vesterhav Nord and Vesterhav Syd to our offshore wind portfolio. By investing in additional offshore capacity, we’re making a tangible impact on Denmark’s energy independence while benefiting the local community. The Vesterhav projects will also help balancing the Danish electricity system as a whole.

“These new wind farms reinforce our commitment to delivering fossil-free energy and driving the transition towards a fossil-free future,” said Helene Biström, Head of Business Area Wind at Vattenfall.

“The opening of these two wind farms strengthens Vattenfall’s presence in Denmark, bringing our total offshore wind capacity to 1.5 GW. This reflects our ongoing commitment to the offshore wind industry in Denmark and across Europe. Vesterhav Nord and Vesterhav Syd are also making a positive difference in the local community by creating jobs and supporting the regional economy,” added Anne Mette Traberg, Country Manager, Vattenfall Denmark.