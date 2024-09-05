Santos Pens Mid-Term LNG Supply Deal

Australian oil and gas major Santos has signed a mid-term LNG supply contract with Glencore Singapore.

The contract is to supply 19 LNG cargoes, or up to approximately 0.5 million tonnes of LNG per annum over a period of three years plus one quarter. The contract will start in the fourth quarter of 2025 with LNG being supplied from Santos’ global portfolio of world-class LNG assets on a delivered ex-ship basis.

Santos Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Kevin Gallagher said the contract with Glencore is an extension of its existing strong business relationship and a great opportunity for both Santos and Glencore to leverage their expertise in Asian LNG markets.

“This oil-indexed contract along with the recently executed long-term LNG Sales and Purchase Agreement with Hokkaido Gas in Japan demonstrates Santos’ strong LNG portfolio position and customer relationships in the region.

“There continues to be extremely strong demand in Asia for high heating value LNG from projects such as Barossa and PNG LNG. Santos is committed to supporting the energy security of our valued customers across Asia,” Gallagher said.