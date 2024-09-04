Transocean Scoops $123M Drillship Deal in India

Offshore drilling contractor Transocean has secured a $123 million contract with Reliance Industries for Dhirubhai Deepwater KG1 ultra-deepwater drillship.

Transocean and Reliance Industries signed a binding letter of award for the Dhirubhai Deepwater KG1 for six wells offshore India.

The estimated 300-day program is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2026 and is estimated to contribute approximately $123 million in backlog, excluding additional services and a mobilization fee.

The award also includes multiple options. If all options are exercised, the rig would remain in India through the end of 2029, according to Transocean.

The Dhirubhai Deepwater KG1 drillship, built by Samsung Heavy Industries in 2009, is capable of operating in water depths of up to 12,000 ft (3657.6 m) with a maximum drilling depth of 35,000 ft (10668 m).