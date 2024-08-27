Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
KOTUG Vessels Support ENI Congo LNG Project

The Tango FLNG ship. Photo courtesy www.eni.com
The Tango FLNG ship. Photo courtesy www.eni.com

KOTUG International B.V.won a contract for ENI Congo to deliver critical marine services for the Congo LNG project. This project, situated offshore the Republic of Congo, includes the Tango FLNG and the Excalibur Floating Storage Unit (FSU), with a second FLNG currently under construction.

Under the terms of the contract, KOTUG will deploy three Rotortugs to support a range of operations, including mooring and unmooring of vessels, handling mooring equipment, providing stand-by services, transporting pilots, and offering antipollution, oilfield goods, and passenger transport services. The Rotortug, with its patented triangular propulsion design, ensures enhanced safety and highly accurate manoeuvring. Each tug delivers over 80 tons of Bollard Pull and features a unique propulsion configuration consisting of three thrusters.

Image courtesy KOTUG

