Test output at China National Offshore Oil Corp's Deep Sea No. 1 A-12 offshore gas field reached 830,000 cubic meters per day, state media said on Monday.

State-run CCTV said the project was China's first deepwater high-pressure natural gas development project. China is increasingly seeking ultra-deep oil and gas reserves and other harder-to-extract resources as state firms face declining output at mature oilfields.





(Reuters - Reporting by Colleen Howe; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)