Senesco Launches Fifth CTV for WindServe Marine

Senesco Marine recently held a launch and christening ceremony for WindServe Marine's new Jones-Act-compliant crew transfer vessel (CTV), WindServe Frontier.

WindServe Marine, a sister company to the North Kingstown, R.I. shipbuilder—both part of the Reinauer Group—will operate the CTV to serve the emerging offshore wind industry on the U.S. East Coast.

The BMT-designed aluminum catamaran is 29 meters long with a 9-meter beam and 1.7-meter draft. It is equipped with Volvo Penta D13 main engines (515kW at 2,300 RPM) and a Volvo Penta IPS 900 propulsion system. Its service speed is 24.5 knots, with top speed capabilities of 27 knots.

Notably, WindServe Frontier is the first CTV in the WindServe fleet that has been built as hybrid-ready, meaning it has been constructed with extra space on board to accommodate a retrofitted battery pack in the future.

The USCG Subchapter L vessel is built to ABS class and features a pair of Kohler Marine generators, Toimil T-12505M/2 forward deck crane, Hercules AAW-150 anchor windlass, First Electric automation system, Reygar BAREFleet vessel monitoring system, Starlink internet, DirecTV satellite television and KPM suspension seating. The vessel has capacity for up to 6 crew members and 24 passengers.

WindServe Fronteir is the fifth CTV in the WindServe Marine fleet, following the 19.7-meter WindServe Odyssey delivered in 2020, and the 27-meter CTVs WindServe Genesis and WindServe Journey delivered in 2023, and the WindServe Explorer launched earlier this year. The company also has another 29-meter-long CTV, WindServe Spartan, on order.

(Photos: Senesco Marine)