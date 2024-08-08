Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Havila Shipping Secures Work for Its PSV

Havila Borg PSV (Credit: Havila Shipping)
Havila Borg PSV (Credit: Havila Shipping)

Norwegian offshore support vessel owner Havila Shipping has entered into contract with Peterson Den Helder for its platform supply vessel (PSV) Havila Borg.

The contract, whose value was not disclosed, is for a firm period of two wells estimated to 200 days.

It also includes optional periods for eight wells each estimated to 65 days.

The start of operations is expected to be within two weeks, Havila Shipping said.

Built in 2009, Havila Borg features Havyard 832 design. The PSV is 78.6 meters long, with the breadth of 17.6 meters and deck of 800 m2. It can accommodate 23 people.

Offshore Vessels Industry News Activity Platform Supply Vessel

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Vard)

Vard to Build Energy Construction Vessel for Norwegian...
(Credit: Green Marine UK)

RINA Greenlights Green Marine UK’s Hydrogen CTV Retrofit...

Insight

Underwater Power Grids Could Revolutionize How the US East Coast Gets Its Electricity

Underwater Power Grids Could R

Video

Topside and Jacket for ONE-Dyas’ OW-Powered Gas Platform Sail Away from HSM’s Shipyard

Topside and Jacket for ONE-Dya

Current News

Havila Shipping Secures Work for Its PSV

Havila Shipping Secures Work f

AI Tools Lift ADNOC's SARB Field Production Capacity for 25%

AI Tools Lift ADNOC's SARB Fie

Equinor's Platform Supply Vessel Set to Operate on Gasum’s bio-LNG

Equinor's Platform Supply Vess

Italian Firm Gets Electrolyser Assembly Job for Dutch Offshore Wind Farm

Italian Firm Gets Electrolyser

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine