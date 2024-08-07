Renewables Expert Zahirovic Joins ORE Catapult Board

The UK’s largest technology innovation and research center for offshore renewables, Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult, announced it has appointed Maida Zahirovic, head of renewables at James Fisher & Sons plc, as a non-executive director.

“There are huge opportunities and challenges for offshore renewables as we look to deliver the growth needed to deliver Net Zero in the coming years,” said ORE Catapult chair Ronnie Bonnar. “Maida’s extensive international and supply chain experience will provide invaluable insight as we continue to grow the Catapult and play a vital role in delivering that opportunity.”

Zahirovic has been head of renewables in the energy division of James Fisher & Sons Group since 2022, having previously led the group’s APAC renewables region. Prior to joining James Fisher, she worked for both Vestas (formerly MHI Vestas Offshore) and Siemens Wind Power in a variety of senior international roles, most recently leading the offshore wind market entry into Taiwan for Vestas (formerly MHI Vestas Offshore).

Resident in Denmark, Zahirovic has an MSc in strategy and organization and a BEng in global management and manufacturing engineering from the University of Southern Denmark.

“I am thrilled to be joining the board of ORE Catapult, the leading technology innovation and research center for offshore renewable energy in the UK. The Catapult ethos of contributing to a green and sustainable transition for future generations aligns closely with the goals of James Fisher,” Zahirovic said. “I look forward to working alongside colleagues and stakeholders from industry and academia to drive innovation in our sector and deliver the UK’s Net Zero targets while addressing skills shortages in our industry through training and development.”

Funded through a combination of government grants, private investments, and collaborative projects with industry stakeholders and academic institutions, ORE Catapult aims to accelerate the transition to a low-carbon economy and support the growth of the renewable energy sector by driving the development and rapid commercialization of innovative technologies and solutions.