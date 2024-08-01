US DOE Sets Aside Up to $112M for Wave Energy Development

The U.S. Department of Energy’s Water Power Technologies Office has set out plans to provide up to $112.5 million in funding to advance the commercial readiness of wave energy technologies through open water testing and system validation.

The proposed opportunity is designed to reduce risks for deployments, increase the potential for commercial adoption through longer-duration demonstrations (expected to last nearly two years), and offer additional benefits to help quickly advance wave energy converters (WECs).

This includes the ability to identify and mature high-potential WEC technologies, reduce financial risks for developers and incentivize investors, progress technologies at smaller scales while developing toward utility scale, and increase learning for installation, operations, and maintenance.

If applicants wish to receive official notifications and information from within DOE’s Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE) regarding this anticipated funding opportunity, they should register in the EERE Program Information Center (EPIC). Registration instructions are available in the Quick Guides for Industry, Academia, Non-Profit, and Government.

The tentative funding opportunity opening has been set for September 2024.