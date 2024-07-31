NKT’s Swedish Offshore Power Cable Factory Enters Next Construction Phase

Danish subsea cable and services firm NKT has started construction of a new cable extrusion tower for what’s said to be the world’s largest high-voltage offshore cable factory being built in Sweden.

NKT has now started the slipform casting of concrete for the site’s third extrusion tower, which will become the second tallest tower in Sweden as part of the factory being built in Karlskrona.

Over the coming months, a truck per hour will supply concrete to the tower, ensuring its rapid ascent to 200 meters to stand as a landmark of NKT’s ongoing investments in production capacity and capabilities.

The expansion with the new tower is driven by a record high order backlog and increased demand for power cables supporting the transition to renewable energy.

According to NKT, the slipform casting is expected to be finalized during the fourth quarter of 2024.

“The beginning of the slipforming is a major milestone in the expansion of the factory in Karlskrona. The tower will significantly strengthen our ability to meet the growing demand for larger and longer high-voltage offshore cables essential for the green transition.

“The ongoing investments is central to the execution of our large order backlog and prepares us for the positive development, we expect in the high-voltage power cable market,” said Darren Fennell, Executive Vice President and Head of HV Solutions Karlskrona in NKT.

The extrusion tower is crucial in adding insulation to the high-voltage power cables produced at the Swedish facility.

The construction of the tower is part of a larger investment program in NKT’s high-voltage power cable business, which also includes a second cable-laying vessel set to be operational from 2027 alongside the factory expansion.

As part of this growth, NKT plans to recruit over 500 new employees by 2027 and is on track with the hiring process in Karlskrona.