OEG Renewables Firms Complete Cable Burial Campaign for Nexans

23 Degrees Renewables and SEAJET Systems, two of OEG Renewables businesses within cables service line, have delivered a turnkey cable burial campaign for Nexans at an offshore wind farm site in the U.K.

SEAJET utilised their innovative all-electric controlled flow excavation (E-CFE) technology called HYDROMOLE to execute the work scope, which included trenching and burial of shallow water export cables at an offshore wind farm site.

The HYDROMOLE was deployed from an ultra-shallow draft multicat vessel for completion of the work scope.

“There is no doubt that the HYDROMOLE is a very powerful tool, and we are extremely impressed with the burial results from this campaign. The environmental benefits of the HYDROMOLE were greatly appreciated and the SEAJET team were highly skilled and professional in successfully delivering the project for us,” said Geir Korstad, Project Manager at Nexans.

“The SEAJET team has over 20 years of operational experience with traditional hydraulic CFE systems, and we have never seen a CFE system deliver such high-performance results as this, which was particularly impressive given the challenging shallow water environment with a high tidal range,” added Faisel Chaudry, Managing Director of SEAJET.