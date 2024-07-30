Ørsted, PGE Offer Look Into Future of Offshore Surveying

U.S. marine robotics company Ocean Infinity has completed an offshore wind farm survey for Ørsted and PGE in the Polish sector of the Baltic Sea, using lean crewed vessel and real-time remote data management.

The project team based in Ocean Infinity’s operations centre in Gothenburg, used a multi-beam echo sounder (MBES) and 3D multi-channel ultra-high resolution seismic (3D-UHRS) equipment deployed from an Ocean Infinity Armada lean crewed vessel over 540 km to identify sub-surface boulders in support of the Baltica 2 project installation campaign for wind turbines and offshore substation (OSS) locations.

Key to the project's success was the use of real-time remote data management. With Ocean Infinity’s remote data collection system, the survey data was accessible to the office-based processing team within the same timeframe as an offshore team would expect, making it possible to deliver the work in accordance with Ørsted's expectations.

"A conventional operation like this would require a much larger offshore team, significantly increasing operational risks and costs.

“Moving operational control from the vessel to the office requires a completely new approach to operational management, coordination, and execution. The safe completion of this project with such a lean crew offshore yet again demonstrates our ability to deliver high-quality survey data using innovative technology,” said Sara Andersson, Project Manager at Ocean Infinity.