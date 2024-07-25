Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

CNOOC, ADNOC Agree to Deepen Cooperation

© Alexandre / Adobe Stock
© Alexandre / Adobe Stock

China National Offshore Oil Company (CNOOC) said on Thursday it signed strategic alliance agreement with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) to deepen cooperation.

Under the agreement, the companies will cooperate in oil, gas exploration and production, oilfield services and the trading of crude oil and liquefied natural gas, CNOOC, parent of CNOOC Ltd, said a press release.

They will also deepen work in the new energy sector and in low-carbon projects, CNOOC added.


(Reuters - Reporting by Chen Aizhu; editing by Jason Neely)


Offshore LNG Drilling Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

(Photo: MMA Offshore)

Cyan Renewables to Buy MMA Offshore
© KRUTOPIMAGES / Adobe Stock

Australia Awards New Offshore Acreage

Insight

Preparing for Floating Wind – Leveraging the Oil & Gas Supply Chain

Preparing for Floating Wind –

Video

Balmoral Leverages O&G Expertise into New Energy Markets

Balmoral Leverages O&G Experti

Current News

CNOOC, ADNOC Agree to Deepen Cooperation

CNOOC, ADNOC Agree to Deepen C

Saipem Sees Business Opportunities in Green Ammonia, Offshore Wind

Saipem Sees Business Opportuni

GA Drilling Teams Up with Petrobras for Next-Gen Downhole Drilling Systems

GA Drilling Teams Up with Petr

TotalEnergies Q2 Earnings Fall 6% on Weak Refined Product and Gas Demand

TotalEnergies Q2 Earnings Fall

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine