Akselos Appoints Chief Product & Technology Officer

Akselos, a pioneer in Structural Performance Management (SPM) software, has appointed Dr. Claus Reimers as Chief Product & Technology Officer (CPTO).

Drawing on his vast technical background, leadership skills and energy industry expertise, Reimers will drive Akselos’ innovation and product strategy as the company begins its next phase of growth.

Reimers, who joins Akselos from his role as Deputy Chief Technology & Innovation Officer at Lloyd's Register, brings over 16 years’ experience in asset performance management and engineering simulation. He is an experienced entrepreneur, having founded SolidSim Engineering GmbH, and a technology leader, with a strong track record of establishing and growing high-performing teams in product strategy, development and innovation.

Reimers will lead the integration of product strategy with technological innovation, overseeing both product management and development, and innovation teams.

He said, “From my very first interactions, the unique chemistry of Akselos and the innovative solutions deeply impressed me. I have worked in asset performance management for a long time, and until now, I have never seen a company claim and then successfully deliver real-time structural asset integrity monitoring through digital twin software. I truly believe SPM is the missing puzzle piece in the offshore and petrochemical industry.”

Akselos says it uses the world’s fastest and most advanced physics-based simulations. With operations in Europe, the US and Southeast Asia, Akselos’ structural digital twin products are designed to help protect critical infrastructure, including FPSOs, downstream facilities and floating offshore wind, through near real-time structural health monitoring capabilities.

