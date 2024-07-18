Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Turkey to Send Ship to Search for Oil and Gas Off Somalia

© Photocenter / Adobe Stock
Turkey will send an exploration vessel off the coast of Somalia later this year to search for oil and gas as part of a hydrocarbon cooperation deal between two countries, Turkish energy ministry said on Thursday.

"We will send our Oruc Reis vessel at the end of September, or early October to Somalia. It will conduct a significant seismic study there, which can last for months," Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said.

Two of the three blocks, were some 50 kilometres off the Somalia coast, Bayraktar also said, adding that the third one was some 100 km away.

"We think that Somalia has significant oil and natural gas resources offshore. We signed an offshore deal for three blocks. Turkey will have exclusive rights for search and production when we find oil in these areas," Bayraktar said.

In March, Turkey signed an offshore oil and natural gas cooperation deal with Somalia, the Turkish Energy Ministry said, further strengthening bilateral ties after agreeing a defence deal last month.


(Reuters - Reporting by Can Sezer and Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Ece Toksabay)

Activity Africa

