OPT to Deliver AI-Ready Wave Energy PowerBuoy to Middle East

OPT's PowerBuoy (Credit: OPT)
OPT's PowerBuoy (Credit: OPT)

U.S.-based marine power, data, and services company Ocean Power Technologies (OPT) has secured an order for its PowerBuoy, equipped with Merrows, the artificial intelligence (AI) capable maritime domain awareness solution.

The contract with an undisclosed client and value entails immediate delivery of OPT’s PowerBuoy to Middle East.

According to OPT, the contract will generate revenues in the current quarter. The company had previously announced its selection as a preferred supplier for its Merrows-equipped buoys in the region.

"We are continuing to grow our business across all our solutions, WAM-Vs and PowerBuoys. We believe this shipment for a solar and wind powered system highlights our ability to service almost all marine environments across the globe.

“Offering proven technology solutions makes it easy for our potential customers to integrate additional WAM-Vs and PowerBuoys into their operations and to put ocean intelligence into their hands,” said Philipp Stratmann, CEO and President of OPT.

