Prysmian’s Monna Lisa Reaches Norway (Video)

Prysmian's Monna Lisa vessel, being build by Vard, has reached Norway for final outfitting, installation of main mission equipment and trials, before becoming fully operational in 2025.

The 171-meter-long cable laying vessel (CLV) arrived to Norway after travelling 4,000 nautical miles around Europe for 28 days, following its launch at Vard’s shipyard in Tulcea Romania.

The vessel was towed down the Danube River, across the Mediterranean Sea, and up the coast of Portugal and Spain to Norway to VARD’s shipyard in Søvik final preparations ahead of delivery.

Monna Lisa will match the Leonardo da Vinci, the world’s most advanced cable-laying vessel, for capacity and performance. The vessel will boast two carousels of 7,000 and 10,000 tons, the highest capacity in the current market, enabling a reduced transportation time from the factory to the installation site.

At the same time, it will feature some improvements, like green features such for lower C02 emissions thanks to the high-voltage shore connection to power the vessel with clean energy during loading, a 3 MWh energy storage system with double the battery capacity, and diesel generators ready for biodiesel blends.

The Monna Lisa vessel will be ready for service in early 2025, Prysmian said earlier.


