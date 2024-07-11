Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Fugro Names Director of APAC Region

Luh Shyang Loo (Credit: Fugro)
Luh Shyang Loo (Credit: Fugro)

Fugro’s board of management has appointed Luh Shyang Loo as Group Director for the Asia Pacific region and member of the executive leadership team.

Loo will take over responsibility for the region as from October 1, 2024, succeeding Amar Umap, who has decided to leave Fugro for personal reasons.

As an integral part of the Fugro family for over 25 years, Loo has been engaged in various key roles within the organization.

Between 2007 and 2009, he served as a project manager in the Netherlands, swiftly advancing to Regional Manager, then Managing Director, and ultimately being promoted to Director for Northeast Asia.

Loo holds a Bachelor’s degree in Land Surveying from the Universiti Teknologi Malaysia and Master of Business Administration degree from the Open University of Malaysia.

“I am delighted to take on the responsibility for the Asia Pacific region for Fugro and contribute to Fugro’s further growth. I look forward to having an active role with our solutions for the energy transition, infrastructure and climate resilience, together with our strong team, in the ongoing transformation of this vibrant region,” said Luh Shyang Loo.

