Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Prysmian Performs Record Deep HVDC Subsea Cable Installation

(Credit: Prysmian)
(Credit: Prysmian)

Italian cable maker and installation services provider Prysmian has completed sea trial tests for ultra-deep installation of High Voltage Direct Current Mass Impregnated (HVDC MI) subsea cable at water depth of 2,150 meters.

This is an industry record breaking installation, as it is the first time an HVDC cable is laid at such a depth, setting new market standards, according to Prysmian.

The 500 kW non-metallic armored cable has been designed with a composite material based on High Modulus Synthetic Fibres.

The use of an innovative armoring solution that in water can be 50% lighter than steel, combined with the Leonardo da Vinci cable laying vessel (CLV), will enable the installation and maintenance of Terna’s Tyrrhenian Link at a water depth of more than 2,000 metres, the deepest ever reached with a power cable.

The success of the sea trials is the result of many laboratory tests and proves once more the solidity of Prysmian innovations.

The same light weight armor technology had been in fact used in 2019 for the Evia – Andros-Tinos interconnection at a water depth of 550 meters and in 2020 for the Crete-Peloponnese submarine interconnection project at 1,000 meters.

The cable will be employed for the Tyrrhenian Link, a $1.84 billion (€1.7 billion) project awarded in 2021 by Terna.

Under the contract, Prysmian will design, supply, and install a total of over 1,500 km of submarine cables to support the power exchange among Sardinia, Sicily and Campania, thus reinforcing the Mediterranean energy hub.

Vessels Offshore Energy Subsea Industry News Activity Europe Subsea Cables HVDC

Related Offshore News

Atlantic Guardian vessel (Credit: EMGS)

EMGS, Velocitas Team Up for OBN Survey in Barents Sea
(Credit: Acta Marine)

Acta Marine’s CSOV Newbuild to Sail Under French Flag

Insight

Preparing for Floating Wind – Leveraging the Oil & Gas Supply Chain

Preparing for Floating Wind –

Video

Balmoral Leverages O&G Expertise into New Energy Markets

Balmoral Leverages O&G Experti

Current News

Ramboll to Design Foundations for 945MW German Offshore Wind Farm

Ramboll to Design Foundations

EMGS, Velocitas Team Up for OBN Survey in Barents Sea

EMGS, Velocitas Team Up for OB

Prysmian Performs Record Deep HVDC Subsea Cable Installation

Prysmian Performs Record Deep

Prosafe’s Safe Caledonia Flotel Set for Check-In at North Sea

Prosafe’s Safe Caledonia Flote

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine