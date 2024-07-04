Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Louis Dreyfus Orders Pair of New CTVs from Strategic Marine

(Credit: Strategic Marine)
(Credit: Strategic Marine)

Singaporean shipbuilder Strategic Marine has secured an order from Louis Dreyfus Amateurs for an additional pair of crew transfer vessels (CTVs) to expand its fleet from five to seven high-specification vessels.

The 27-meter CTVs represent sister ships to Acti’Vent and Esti’Vent, and will be able to transport 24 passengers each.

The two new CTVs, of StratCat 27 design, are expected to be delivered early in 2025.

 “These new orders are part of our strategy to expand our Offshore Renewables business in France and in Europe. We are anticipating the future needs of the rapidly evolving French offshore wind industry,” said Gaël Cailleaux, the Renewables Managing Director at Louis Dreyfus Armateurs.

“We believe these vessels will significantly improve operational efficiency and safety for our client. Since its introduction, our StratCat 27s have seen successful deployments in key European markets and rapidly growing markets in Asia such as Taiwan and Korea,” added Chan Eng Yew, CEO of Strategic Marine.

