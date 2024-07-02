DOF Group to Acquire Maersk Supply Service for $1.11 Billion

Norwegian supply shipping company DOF Group on Tuesday announced it had entered into an agreement to acquire Denmark-headquartered Maersk Supply Service (MSS) for $1.11 billion in a cash and stock deal.

The combined company, operating under the DOF Group name and brand, will be a leading offshore service provider with comprehensive scale and a wide range of services across all continents in the offshore energy industries.

The deal will see DOF's fleet grow to 78 modern offshore/subsea vessels, including 65 owned, with the addition of MSS's 22 vessels, consisting of eight high-specification CSV vessels, 13 high-specification AHTS vessels and one cable layer vessel.

The combined company will be one of the largest oil services companies listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, with a combined market cap of approximately $2.3 billion.

“The announced transaction today marks a strategic milestone for the DOFGroup, driven by a strong industry rationale and a shared vision with A.P.Moller Holding, who will indirectly become a major shareholder,” said Mons Aase, CEO of DOF. “Under the DOF name and brand, we will create a leading offshore services provider and strengthen the global position of the combined company. With the world’s largest fleet of CSVs and high-end AHTS vessels, we will enhance the customer experience through increased scale, global reach, and industry-leading services, combining the strong capabilities and decades of experience of DOF and Maersk Supply Service.”

Christian Ingerslev, CEO of MaerskSupply Service, said, “This long-term solution for Maersk Supply Service's OSV activities together with DOF Group is founded on our shared values and unwavering commitment to safety and efficiency of our operations. The combination of our talented employees, modern fleet and geographical spread will create a leading offshore service provider characterized by unique scale and a wide range of product and service offerings across key markets for the benefit of our customers.”

Prior to closing of the transaction, certain entities, vessels, assets and liabilities will be transferred out of the MSS structure and not be acquired by DOF. The offshore wind installation business has already been carved out of Maersk Supply Service. Further, the transaction does not include MSS' operations in Brazil.