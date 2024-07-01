Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Archer Acquires Norwegian Floating Wind Solutions Provider

(Credit: Archer)
(Credit: Archer)

Oilfield services firm Archer has entered into an agreement with Remold Invest to fully acquire the floating offshore wind solutions provider Moreld Ocean Wind (MOW), including a minority stake in U.S.-French technology company Ocergy (OCY).

With around 30 engineers based in Norway, MOW delivers project management and engineering for fabrication and assembly of floating substructures for wind turbines.

The lightweight floating substructures, developed and designed by OCY, are suited for serial production, as the modules are prefabricated and assembled in ports or yards close to where the wind farm will be operating.

MOW is currently engaged with a number of studies, front-end projects, and engineering contracts on behalf of some of the world’s largest energy companies and has been down-selected as the preferred supplier by several wind farm developers for upcoming wind farm project bids.

“With this acquisition we both strengthen our energy services portfolio and support our energy customers’ ambitions in the energy transition. Several of our oil and gas customers have commitments and plans within floating offshore wind and it is natural for Archer to take a position in this segment to support our customers’ ambitions.

“MOW’s existing business and customer portfolio is attractive and provides growth opportunities going forward. MOW will also benefit from Archer’s offshore competence, around 300 engineers, and project execution capability.

“The floating offshore wind market is still in its early days but is predicted to grow in the coming decades. This acquisition gives us an attractive entry point to capitalize on these market developments. We have a flexible approach as to how we best can structure and develop the company going forward,” said Dag Skindlo, CEO of Archer.

Renewable Energy Industry News Activity Europe North America Offshore Wind Floating Wind

Related Offshore News

Tendon mooring lines that support floating offshore wind (Credit: FibreMax)

ABS and FibreMax Team Up for Floating Wind Mooring Tech
(Credit: X1 Wind)

NextFloat+ Floating Wind Project Gets Over $14M European...

Insight

Preparing for Floating Wind – Leveraging the Oil & Gas Supply Chain

Preparing for Floating Wind –

Video

Balmoral Leverages O&G Expertise into New Energy Markets

Balmoral Leverages O&G Experti

Current News

Lebanon Pushes Deadline for Offshore Oil and Gas Licensing Round

Lebanon Pushes Deadline for Of

Saipem Starts Work at French Offshore Wind Project

Saipem Starts Work at French O

Hanwha Ocean Names New Head of Offshore Engineering

Hanwha Ocean Names New Head of

Kongsberg Debuts Underwater Mountable Thruster with PM Motor

Kongsberg Debuts Underwater Mo

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine