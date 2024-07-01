Archer Acquires Norwegian Floating Wind Solutions Provider

Oilfield services firm Archer has entered into an agreement with Remold Invest to fully acquire the floating offshore wind solutions provider Moreld Ocean Wind (MOW), including a minority stake in U.S.-French technology company Ocergy (OCY).

With around 30 engineers based in Norway, MOW delivers project management and engineering for fabrication and assembly of floating substructures for wind turbines.

The lightweight floating substructures, developed and designed by OCY, are suited for serial production, as the modules are prefabricated and assembled in ports or yards close to where the wind farm will be operating.

MOW is currently engaged with a number of studies, front-end projects, and engineering contracts on behalf of some of the world’s largest energy companies and has been down-selected as the preferred supplier by several wind farm developers for upcoming wind farm project bids.

“With this acquisition we both strengthen our energy services portfolio and support our energy customers’ ambitions in the energy transition. Several of our oil and gas customers have commitments and plans within floating offshore wind and it is natural for Archer to take a position in this segment to support our customers’ ambitions.

“MOW’s existing business and customer portfolio is attractive and provides growth opportunities going forward. MOW will also benefit from Archer’s offshore competence, around 300 engineers, and project execution capability.

“The floating offshore wind market is still in its early days but is predicted to grow in the coming decades. This acquisition gives us an attractive entry point to capitalize on these market developments. We have a flexible approach as to how we best can structure and develop the company going forward,” said Dag Skindlo, CEO of Archer.