WINDEA CTV Fleet Takes Shape

With its two latest vessel deliveries, WINDEA CTV has completed its inaugural fleet of Jones Act qualified crew transfer vessels (CTV) to service the growing U.S. offshore wind industry.

The four brand-new Incat Crowther-designed hybrid-ready CTVs—including the previously delivered WINDEA Courageous and Intrepid, as well as the recently completed and delivered WINDEA Ranger and Enterprise—were constructed by St. Johns Ship Building in Palatka, Fla.; Gulf Craft in Franklin, La.; and Breaux Brothers Enterprises in New Iberia, La. All four are newbuilds are named after America’s Cup sailing yachts.

WINDEA CTV, a joint venture comprised of MidOcean Wind and Hornblower Group, said, each CTV is operated by local crews trained under the unique conditions of each OSW development across the U.S. East Coast.

“WINDEA CTV has been making offshore wind personnel and equipment transfers since August 2023 and our fleet has steadily grown to where we are today. We are thrilled to now have four purpose built CTVs in operation. Our operating partner Hornblower has done an outstanding job scaling our service with the growth of the fleet.” said Bradley Neuberth, of MidOcean Wind LLC and Managing Partner of WINDEA CTV LLC. “Due to the challenges posed by supply chain disruptions, inflation, and fluctuating interest rates during since 2022, navigating the construction and delivery processes has been no easy feat. Fortunately, through close collaboration with our partners, stakeholders, and suppliers, we have successfully overcome these obstacles to achieve this noteworthy milestone at a pivotal time in the industry’s development."

The Enterprise will enter service alongside the Courageous and Intrepid in New Bedford and Martha’s Vineyard, Mass., while the Ranger will enter service in Norfolk, Va. A fifth CTV will join Ranger in Norfolk in early 2025.

“Launching a brand-new fleet of purpose-built CTVs is a pivotal component in the North American OSW market’s efforts to deliver on ambitious federal and state renewable energy goals both today and in the years ahead,” said Timothy O’Brien, Senior Vice President of Ferries and Transportation, Hornblower Group. “With WINDEA’s fleet of newly-built vessels, our government and OSW partners are provided the reliability and capacity needed to successfully service U.S. wind farm operations without sacrificing sustainability, safety, or efficiency.”

In addition to its newly built CTVs currently in operation, WINDEA CTV’s fleet includes the Gateway Endeavor, a traditional crew vessel that underwent a CTV conversion by Hornblower Marine in Bridgeport, Conn. prior to entering service in 2023.

The Gateway Endeavor is currently operated by Hornblower subsidiary Seaward Services.

“Successfully establishing the U.S. offshore wind industry requires both expertly qualified crew and purpose-built CTVs capable of consistently meeting the robust and rapidly changing conditions of North American offshore operations,” said Scott Keever, Vice President of Seaward Services, Inc. “WINDEA’s entire fleet of vessels, as operated by our diverse crew, is now core to the industry’s future accomplishments and will continue to lead the CTV space for years to come.”