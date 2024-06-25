Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Exxon-led Guyana Oil Group's Net Margin Jumps in 2023

(Photo: ExxonMobil)
(Photo: ExxonMobil)

Guyana's lucrative agreement with an ExxonMobil-led consortium in the South American country last year generated $6.33 billion for the partners, government data showed, yielding a net margin larger than that of chip-maker Nvidia Corp.

The trio's combined net margin was 56%, greater than the 49% Nvidia earned in its most recent fiscal year.

The Stabroek offshore oil venture's 2023 revenue soared 23% over the prior year, to $11.25 billion, as the addition of a third production vessel expanded output. The group is producing about 630,000 barrels of oil per day from three vessels and has three others coming.

The favorable contract terms have caused controversy. Chevron's $53 billion bid to acquire Hess also has sparked a dispute with Exxon, which has challenged the sale.

Hess's profits from the joint venture grew the fastest of the three partners, up 22% last year, on proportionately lower income tax expense than its partners. Its profit outstripped the $1.62 billion earning by the South American nation from its oil.

Guyana government filings show Exxon's net profit was $2.9 billion, Hess Corp earned $1.88 billion and CNOOC took home $1.52 billion from the Stabroek joint venture.

The favorable contract terms were secured from Guyana when exploration risks were high and the country's oil potential was unknown, said Marcelo de Assis, an oil consultant specializing in Latin America.

Guyana has since revamped its oil contract terms that will roughly double the government's share to 27.5%, but they apply only outside the Stabroek block.

"Profits will be high during the investment phase," Assis said. "After costs are recovered, the group will pay more taxes and profits fall."


(Reuters - Reporting by Sabrina Valle and Kemol King; Editing by David Gregorio)

Finance Industry News South America

Related Offshore News

© atdr / Adobe Stock

Fulcrum LNG Set to Help Guyana Develop Its Natural Gas...
FPSO Atlanta (Credit: Screenshot/Video by Enauta)

Enauta Stops Production at Atlanta Field as Anchoring of...

Insight

OPEC+ Bets the Robust Crude Oil Demand Forecast is Right

OPEC+ Bets the Robust Crude Oi

Video

Balmoral Leverages O&G Expertise into New Energy Markets

Balmoral Leverages O&G Experti

Current News

Exxon-led Guyana Oil Group's Net Margin Jumps in 2023

Exxon-led Guyana Oil Group's N

Danish Firms Acquires Siemens Gamesa Turbine for Floating Wind-Wave Demonstrator

Danish Firms Acquires Siemens

NextFloat+ Floating Wind Project Gets Over $14M European Funding Boost

NextFloat+ Floating Wind Proje

Autonomous Survey Technology: Cutting the Umbilical

Autonomous Survey Technology:

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine