Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Oceaneering Scores $50M Umbilical Contract for Gulf of Mexico Project

Illustration (Credit: Oceaneering)
Illustration (Credit: Oceaneering)

U.S.-based subsea services and technology firm Oceaneering International has secured a contract to supply an electro-hydraulic, steel tube dynamic umbilical for a project in the Gulf of Mexico.

The name of the client was not disclosed, but Oceaneering said it was a domestic independent energy company, with an anticipated revenue from the contract estimated to be approximately $50 million.

Oceaneering has been hired to supply an electro-hydraulic, steel tube dynamic umbilical totaling approximately 27 kilometers (17 miles) in length.

Manufacturing is scheduled to start in 2024 at the Panama City, Florida facility, with final delivery expected in the second quarter of 2026.

“This contract award reflects the confidence that our customers have in Oceaneering’s ability to deliver manufactured products in a safe and timely manner. We value the trust our customers place in our abilities and we look forward to supporting this exciting project,” said Shaun R. Roedel, Senior Vice President of Manufactured Products at Oceaneering.

Offshore Energy Subsea Industry News Activity North America Gulf of Mexico Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Wintershall Dea)

DORIS Secures FEED Job for Zama Field Offshore Mexico
© kittikunfoto / Adobe Stock

Baker Hughes Gets Multi-Year P&A Contract from Petrobras...

Insight

OPEC+ Bets the Robust Crude Oil Demand Forecast is Right

OPEC+ Bets the Robust Crude Oi

Video

BIRNS, Inc. Enables More Data Flow at Greater Depths

BIRNS, Inc. Enables More Data

Current News

Installation of Hollandse Kust (west Beta) Export Cables in Full Swing

Installation of Hollandse Kust

Norwegian Company Secures GW-Scale Offshore Wind Site in Estonia

Norwegian Company Secures GW-S

Carlyle Creates New Med Oil and Gas Company with $945M Energean Deal

Carlyle Creates New Med Oil an

Fulcrum LNG Set to Help Guyana Develop Its Natural Gas Resources

Fulcrum LNG Set to Help Guyana

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine