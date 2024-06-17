Vallourec Hooks Major Deal with Equinor for Equipment Supply off Brazil

France-based tubular solutions supplier Vallourec has secured a five-year contract with energy giant Equinor for the supply of tubes and connections, accessories, and services for oil and gas fields in Brazil.

Vallourec low-carbon OCTG solutions will contribute to the development of the Bacalhau and Raia fields operated in the pre-salt, as well as the Peregrino field in the post-salt, while contributing to Equinor's Energy Transition Plan to reach net zero by 2050.

The contract also includes innovative digital solutions, as well as Vallourec’s full set of Tubular Management Services (TMS). These services are expected to increase efficiencies of onshore and offshore operations and reduce the total cost of ownership for Equinor.

Vallourec's strategic hub in Brazil, comprising the Barreiro and Jeceaba (Minas Gerais) production plants, and the Vallourec Tubular Solutions (VTS) integrated services center in Macae, will handle operations for the contract with Equinor.

“Vallourec has been a supplier of Equinor for over 10 years, thanks to its expertise and high value-added products. Our complete OCTG offer will allow Equinor to operate demanding fields in the pre-salt, underlining our level of excellence in Brazil,” said Bertrand Frischmann, Chief Operating Officer of the Americas and member of Vallourec's Executive Committee.

First product deliveries are expected in the second half of 2025, according to Vallourec.