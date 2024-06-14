Vestas Gets Offshore Wind Turbines Order for RWE's 600MW Project in Germany

Danish wind turbine maker Vestas has secured an order to supply 44 offshore wind turbines, each rated at 14 MW, for RWE’s Nordseecluster A offshore wind project in Germany.

The Nordseecluster is being implemented in two phases – Nordseecluster A and B.

For the first phase of the project, Vestas will be supplying 44 V236-15.0 MW wind turbines and is responsible for the supply, delivery, and commissioning of the turbines.

Upon completion, Vestas will also service the assets under a five-year service agreement followed by an operational support agreement.

The turbine will add up to 600 MW total for the Nordseecluster A, while the Nordseecluster B will add a further 900 MW of capacity, for which Vestas and RWE currently have a conditional order agreement in place for 60 offshore wind turbines of the same class.

The Nordseecluster is located around 50 km north of the island of Juist in the German North Sea. Wind turbine delivery for the Nordseecluster A is expected to take place in 2026.

“We are pleased to be involved in this pivotal project for Europe’s offshore wind industry which is also a reflection of our commitment to promoting clean energy solutions. Vestas remain dedicated to leading the shift towards a more sustainable future,” said Nils de Baar, President of Vestas Northern & Central Europe.