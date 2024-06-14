Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Vestas Gets Offshore Wind Turbines Order for RWE's 600MW Project in Germany

Vestas' V236-15.0 MW wind turbine (Credit: Vestas)
Vestas' V236-15.0 MW wind turbine (Credit: Vestas)

Danish wind turbine maker Vestas has secured an order to supply 44 offshore wind turbines, each rated at 14 MW, for RWE’s Nordseecluster A offshore wind project in Germany.

The Nordseecluster is being implemented in two phases – Nordseecluster A and B.

For the first phase of the project, Vestas will be supplying 44 V236-15.0 MW wind turbines and is responsible for the supply, delivery, and commissioning of the turbines.

Upon completion, Vestas will also service the assets under a five-year service agreement followed by an operational support agreement.

The turbine will add up to 600 MW total for the Nordseecluster A, while the Nordseecluster B will add a further 900 MW of capacity, for which Vestas and RWE currently have a conditional order agreement in place for 60 offshore wind turbines of the same class.

The Nordseecluster is located around 50 km north of the island of Juist in the German North Sea. Wind turbine delivery for the Nordseecluster A is expected to take place in 2026.

“We are pleased to be involved in this pivotal project for Europe’s offshore wind industry which is also a reflection of our commitment to promoting clean energy solutions. Vestas remain dedicated to leading the shift towards a more sustainable future,” said Nils de Baar, President of Vestas Northern & Central Europe.

Renewable Energy Industry News Activity Europe Offshore Wind

Related Offshore News

(Credit: XOCEAN)

Shearwater and XOCEAN Team Up for CCS and Offshore Wind...
Nexans Halden plant before expansion (Credit: Nexans)

Nexans Opens Newly Expanded Subsea Cable Facility in...

Insight

OPEC+ Bets the Robust Crude Oil Demand Forecast is Right

OPEC+ Bets the Robust Crude Oi

Video

BIRNS, Inc. Enables More Data Flow at Greater Depths

BIRNS, Inc. Enables More Data

Current News

Japan Could Be Energy-independent by 2060

Japan Could Be Energy-independ

Solstad Offshore’s Two CSVs Remain on Duty for Subsea7

Solstad Offshore’s Two CSVs Re

Dana Petroleum Hires Subsea7 for North Sea Field Job

Dana Petroleum Hires Subsea7 f

SLB and Aker Carbon Capture Launch Joint CCS Venture

SLB and Aker Carbon Capture La

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine