Equinor Hires Havila's Three PSVs

Havila Fanø PSV (Credit: Havila Shipping)
Havila Herøy PSV (Credit: Havila Shipping)
Havila Clipper PSV (Credit: Havila Shipping)
Norwegian offshore support vessel owner Havila Shipping has secured contracts with Equinor for three of its platform supply vessels (PSVs).

Contracts with Equinor are the PSV vessels Havila Clipper, Havila Fanø and Havila Herøy.

Each contract is for a firm period of twelve months, with six optional periods, each of one month.

The start of the contracts will be within end of July 2024, according to Havila, which did not disclose the value of the deals.

Constructed by Havyard in 2011, Havila Clipper is a 80.4-meter-long PSV.

The Havila Fanø, of the Havyard 832 CD design, was built in 2010 in Norway by Havyard Leirvik. It has a deck area of 805 m2, and can accommodate 25 persons.

The 2009-built Havila Herøy was also delivered by Havyard. The vessel is 80.4 meters long and has a deck space of 805 m2.

