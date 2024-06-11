Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Petrobras and Shearwater Join Forces for Seismic Tech R&D

(Credit: Petrobras)
(Credit: Petrobras)

Brazilian state-owned energy company Petrobras and seismic acquisition company Shearwater Geoservices have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for joint development and execution of scientific research and technology innovation within seismic processing and acquisition focused on data quality, value and efficiency.

The five-year agreement comes in addition to previously announced cooperations between the two companies regarding Marine Vibroseis and for Reveal software licensing.

The MoU establishes a governance platform supporting Petrobras' and Shearwaters' joint effort to innovate technologies that improve insights to the subsurface and enhance data value, while also reducing the time, cost and environmental impact of seismic acquisition projects. 

"This cooperation seeks to bolster our ongoing engagement in geophysical R&D and innovation, thereby accelerating the exploration and development of energy resources.

“By leveraging advanced technologies together, we aim to significantly enhance geophysical technologies and achieve superior operation efficiency, ultimately driving innovation and sustainability within the industry," said Roberta Mendes, General Manager of R&D&I at Petrobras.

"We are excited to broaden our collaboration with Petrobras, a company that shares our commitment to seismic research and innovation.

"Shearwater is a company driven by curiosity and a desire to answer questions, explore, and to accelerate the responsible use of resources. Petrobras and Shearwater share a strong commitment to jointly solving big challenges and through that creating long-term value for both companies and society a large,” added Irene Basili, CEO of Shearwater.

