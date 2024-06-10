BOEM to Lend Helping Hand to Maryland’s Offshore Wind

Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) and the State of Maryland have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to support the coordinated development of offshore wind energy in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic state.

Under the MoU, BOEM and the State of Maryland will continue ongoing efforts to explore and identify potential areas for offshore wind leasing.

BOEM will also continue to convene the Central Atlantic Intergovernmental Renewable Energy Task Force with the state and other stakeholders to enhance collaboration and address challenges associated with the siting of offshore wind leasing areas.

These efforts will support and augment existing and planned coordination for developing offshore wind energy in the Central Atlantic, while also facilitating development of robust supply chain, greater economic return for Maryland and the United States, and creation of domestic jobs.

“Maryland will play an important role in helping achieve the Biden-Harris administration’s ambitious renewable energy goal of deploying 30 gigawatts of offshore wind energy capacity by 2030. Today’s announcement represents another important step towards a clean, reliable energy future with good-paying jobs and economic opportunities that are accessible to communities across America,” said Secretary Deb Haaland.