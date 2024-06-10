BP and Worley Form Strategic Operational Alliance

BP and Worley have formed a new strategic alliance across BP’s global site projects, spanning the Gulf of Mexico, Middle East and Africa.

The alliance will improve capital efficiency in site projects saving an initial estimated $ 40 million over two years in locations where Worley holds a services contract, including Gulf of Mexico, Oman, Mauritania and Senegal oil and gas producing regions and the Cherry Point, Whiting, Rotterdam, Gelsenkirchen, and Lingen refineries.

It’s the first time an alliance has been formed with the operations business in BP.

Together, BP and Worley will deepen collaboration across a portfolio of site projects by leveraging digital capability and global scale to further drive efficiency across engineering, procurement, construction development and management.

Earlier in 2024, Worley signed a five-year global framework agreement to provide engineering, procurement, and construction management (EPCM) services covering BP’s global refinery assets and ventures into new energy initiatives. Worley holds EPC contracts across BP’s legacy upstream businesses.

“We remain focused on improving safety, reducing emissions, high value activity, and reducing cost. This alliance increases our operational effectiveness through centralization, standardization and simplification, helping us safely grow the value of BP,” said Niall Maguire, VP Site Projects, BP.

“This alliance builds on our successful partnership in the Site Projects Efficiency Plan (SPEP) over the past two years where we’ve worked together to drive down costs across bp’s global operations. Our shared history and values position us well to identify and implement solutions as we continue to create value and deliver sustainable change throughout bp’s portfolio of projects,” added Mark Brantley, Group President EMEA and APAC, Worley.