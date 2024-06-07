Six Innovators Selected to Advance New York’s Offshore Wind Potential

The Offshore Wind Innovation Hub, led by Equinor, has selected six companies that will receive support to further develop their ideas and advance offshore wind’s potential in New York.

Six companies were selected from a pool of 78 applicants based on the novelty of their solutions that will help propel the United States to the forefront of offshore wind technology.

The 2024 Offshore Wind Innovation Hub Accelerator Cohort includes:

Boxkite Software (U.K.) - Bankable-level accuracy energy yield assessments in minutes to assess site feasibility and design

Claviate (Denmark) - Visual data platform enabled by AI cameras for transparency and process optimization of construction management

Indeximate (U.K.) - Fibre optic sensing for predictive maintenance of subsea power cables by remotely profiling integrity and condition

Pliant Energy Systems (U.S.) - Autonomous underwater vehicle with robotic propulsion technology enabling new seafloor surveying capabilities

Sensatek (U.S.) - Structural health monitoring of turbine blades by using video images where every pixel is a vibration sensor

Triton Anchor (U.S.) - Low cost, silently installed, modular foundation installation system allowing for any mooring configuration

The winners will take on a six-month mentoring and business development program residency, designed to prepare them for strategic partnerships with major offshore wind developers, suppliers, and the wider offshore wind value chain.

The program aims to enable innovators to overcome barriers to adoption and continue to successfully commercialize their solutions in New York and beyond.

Launched in January 2023, the Offshore Wind Innovation Hub is led by Equinor in collaboration with Urban Future Lab at NYU Tandon School of Engineering, and National Offshore Wind R&D Consortium (NOWRDC) supported by the New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC).