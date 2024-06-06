Ampelmann Inks 'Major Contract' with Seaway7 for US Offshore Wind Project

Dutch offshore access provider Ampelmann has signed a major contract with Seaway7 to supply an E5000 gangway to support the construction of a U.S. offshore wind project.

With Ampelmann’s recent engagements in South Fork and Vineyard Wind nearing completion, the project sees the continuation of the company's involvement in the emerging U.S. offshore wind market.

This not only marks the first collaboration of Seaway7 and Ampelmann in the Americas but will also see the first tour of duty of the E5000 outside of Europe.

Though based in Europe, Ampelmann has set up two new offices on the east coast of the United States, in Boston, Massachusetts and Providence, Rhode Island.

The E5000 is the biggest motion compensated system in the world. With a lifting capacity of 4,600kg, it is said to be the only gangway in its class that can enable both safe and efficient personnel transfers as well as cargo operations in variable sea states.

Based on the proven technology of the E1000, it can switch between crane and gangway mode in less than a minute. Because of its high cargo bearing capacity, the E5000 is equipped to lift heavier generators, including fuel and cables, that are required for larger turbines.

“Over the past year the company has invested in hiring and training local operators as well as other operational support personnel. We are particularly honored to be able to provide support to this important US wind farm project together with a global leader in offshore wind like Seaway7.

“We are excited to see this system operating in the U.S. for the first time and we are particularly thankful to be working with Seaway7 on this project,” said Joseph Gabriel, Ampelmann’s Business Developer for U.S. wind.