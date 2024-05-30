Two Dry Wells for Two Norwegian Oil and Gas Firms

Norwegian oil and gas companies Vår Energi and Aker BP have drilled two dry wells, one in Barents Sea and the other in North Sea, respectively.

Vår Energi drilled the exploration well 7219/6-1 Venus, in production license 1025 S, in the Barents Sea, which came up dry.

This is the first well to be drilled in the production license, operated by Vår Energi, which was awarded in 2019.

The well was drilled using the Transocean Enabler. The rig will now proceed to well 7220/2-2 in production license 1080 for Equinor.

As for Aker BP, the company drilled the dry well 24/6-5 Alvheim Deep, in the production license 203, in the North Sea.

Awarded in 1996, this is the 11th exploration well drilled in the production licence. The Noble Integrator rig was used to drill this well.

The rig will now drill sidetracks in the Kneler deposit, one of the six deposits in the Alvheim field in the North Sea where Aker BP is also the operator.