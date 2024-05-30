Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Two Dry Wells for Two Norwegian Oil and Gas Firms

Transocean Enabler rig (Credit: Transocean)
Transocean Enabler rig (Credit: Transocean)

Norwegian oil and gas companies Vår Energi and Aker BP have drilled two dry wells, one in Barents Sea and the other in North Sea, respectively.

Vår Energi drilled the exploration well 7219/6-1 Venus, in production license 1025 S, in the Barents Sea, which came up dry.

This is the first well to be drilled in the production license, operated by Vår Energi, which was awarded in 2019.

The well was drilled using the Transocean Enabler. The rig will now proceed to well 7220/2-2 in production license 1080 for Equinor.

As for Aker BP, the company drilled the dry well 24/6-5 Alvheim Deep, in the production license 203, in the North Sea.

Awarded in 1996, this is the 11th exploration well drilled in the production licence. The Noble Integrator rig was used to drill this well.

The rig will now drill sidetracks in the Kneler deposit, one of the six deposits in the Alvheim field in the North Sea where Aker BP is also the operator.

Drilling North Sea Industry News Activity Europe Barents Sea Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

The Troll A platform in the North Sea (Credit: Equinor)

OneSubsea Scoops 'Sizeable' Contract for Work at Troll Gas...
Deepsea Aberdeen (Credit: Odfjell Drilling)

Equinor to Keep DeepSea Aberdeen Rig Busy Off Norway Under...

Insight

Lula's Ambitions for Petrobras Hemmed in by New Rules

Lula's Ambitions for Petrobras

Video

BIRNS, Inc. Enables More Data Flow at Greater Depths

BIRNS, Inc. Enables More Data

Current News

SolarDuck Sets Up Shop in Japan as it Eyes Wider Asia Pacific Opportunities

SolarDuck Sets Up Shop in Japa

Two Dry Wells for Two Norwegian Oil and Gas Firms

Two Dry Wells for Two Norwegia

Prosafe’s Safe Boreas Flotel Up for Deployment Offshore Australia

Prosafe’s Safe Boreas Flotel U

Damen Delivers Third Low-Emission Offshore Wind Fast Crew Boat to Purus

Damen Delivers Third Low-Emiss

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine