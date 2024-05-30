Prosafe’s Safe Boreas Flotel Up for Deployment Offshore Australia

Offshore accommodation rig provider Prosafe has been issued a Conditional Letter of Intent (CLoI) for the Safe Boreas semi-submersible accommodation rig to provide gangway connected operations to support a project off the coast of Western Australia.

The firm duration of the contract linked to the CLoI is 15 months with up to six months of options.

The value of the contract linked to the CLoI is approximately $75 million to $100 million depending on options.

The Safe Boreas will mobilize from the North Sea within the second quarter of 2025. According to Prosafe, Safe Boreas will undergo its five-yearly special periodic survey and other maintenance works prior to commencement of the contract.

The Safe Boreas is one of the world’s most advanced and versatile semi-submersible DP-3 accommodation vessels and complies with stringent rules in Australia, Norway and UK. It was built at Singapore's Jurong Shipyard to the GVA 3000E design and delivered in 2015.

“Prosafe is proud to receive this Conditional LoI and confident of formalising to contract. With Safe Boreas, the client will receive a vessel with the highest standard and reputation in supporting the world’s foremost hook-up and commissioning projects.

“The market outside the North Sea has seen an increasing level of activity and high-end offshore accommodation demand and this CLoI is further evidence of this trend,” said Terje Askvig, CEO of Prosafe.