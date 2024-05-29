Vestas Creates Wind Tech, Manufacturing and Supply Chain Role

Danish wind turbine maker Vestas has united its Technology organization (CTO) and Manufacturing and Global Procurement organization (COO) into one Technology and Operations Organization (CTOO) to strengthen its approach within delivery of wind energy solutions.

The united CTOO organization will become the foundation for one enterprise-wide industrial system within Vestas and will be headed by its current Chief Technology Officer, Anders Nielsen.

The united CTOO-organization is a natural next step in Vestas’ evolution of technology and product introductions, as well as manufacturing ramp-up by simplifying interfaces both within Vestas and across the value chain, the company said.

The united CTOO organization utilizes building blocks from Vestas’ current global and regional operating model to minimize impact on operations and safeguard deliveries and project execution in 2024.

The CTOO organization is expected to be fully implemented during the third quarter of 2024. With Anders Nielsen becoming CTOO, the company’s current COO, Tommy Rahbek Nielsen, has decided to pursue opportunities outside of Vestas after more than 25 years at Vestas from the end of June 2024.

“Vestas has built a strong backlog across onshore, offshore, and service towards the end of this decade, and we are today announcing the next step in our organizational evolution to deliver on our customer commitments.

“The united CTOO-organization will help accelerate ramp-up and industrialization across Vestas and the industry by simplifying interfaces, collaboration and strengthening our end-to-end approach. I’m very pleased Anders Nielsen has accepted to continue leading Vestas’ industrialization forward, and I want to thank Tommy Rahbek Nielsen for his incredible contribution to Vestas for more than 25 years,” said Henrik Andersen, Group President and CEO.

Creating the CTOO organization is only expected to impact senior management roles and not entail any restructuring at an operational level.