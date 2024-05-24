BOEM Issues Final EIS for Two Wind Projects Offshore New Jersey

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) has released the final Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for two wind energy projects offshore New Jersey, being developed by Atlantic Shores – a joint venture between Shell and EDF.

If approved, the two projects could generate about 2,800 MW of electricity, enough to power almost 1 million homes.

Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind submitted a combined Construction and Operations Plan for two wind energy facilities and associated export cables on the Outer Continental Shelf offshore New Jersey - Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind Project 1 and 2, collectively referred to as the Atlantic Shores South Wind Project.

The combined proposal includes up to 200 total wind turbines and up to 10 offshore substations with subsea transmission cables potentially making landfall in Atlantic City and Sea Girt. The lease area covers approximately 102,124 acres and is approximately 8.7 miles offshore New Jersey at its closest point.

“Public engagement and Tribal consultations were vital in informing BOEM's thorough environmental evaluation of the proposed Atlantic Shores South Wind Project. Completing this environmental analysis is a significant milestone in the administration's drive to realize clean energy ambitions that will enhance the lives of Americans now and for generations to come,” said Elizabeth Klein, BOEM Director.

BOEM held four public meetings and a Tribal consultation meeting in June 2023 to gather feedback on the Atlantic Shores South draft EIS from Tribal Nations, local community members, commercial fishing interests, and other ocean users.

The Atlantic Shores South Wind Project final EIS will be published in the Federal Register in the coming days.