CIP Inaugurates 595MW Changfang-Xidao Offshore Wind Farms in Taiwan

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) has completed construction and officially inaugurated the Changfang-Xidao offshore wind project in Taiwan, with a total capacity of 595 MW.

The Changfang-Xidao offshore wind farms increase Taiwan’s combined offshore capacity by approximately 25% and contribute significantly to its energy transition and ambitious net-zero goals.

The two wind farms are located 11 km off the west coast of Taiwan and consist of 62 Vestas V174 turbines and jacket foundations supplied by Taiwan’s Century Wind Power.

When fully operational, Changfang-Xidao will generate enough renewable energy to power around 650,000 local households and will deliver an annual expected CO2 reduction of 1.1 million tons.

Changfang-Xidao are CIP’s first offshore wind farms in Asia Pacific, which has developed into a key offshore market.

CIP boasts a significant portfolio of 21 GW offshore wind in the Asia Pacific and is among the frontrunners in the build-out of offshore wind in Korea and Australia, as well as Taiwan.

“The inauguration of Changfang-Xidao is a landmark for CIP as well as for the offshore wind industry in Taiwan. In the past seven years, the development and construction team, suppliers, partners and shareholders have demonstrated the power of close collaboration.

“Together we have successfully constructed a project that makes a meaningful contribution to Taiwan’s energy transition and that plays a significant role in the establishment of the local offshore wind industry – and will support Taiwan’s long-term offshore wind ambitions,” said Christina Grumstrup Sørensen, Senior Partner at CIP.

Changfang-Xidao is majority owned by CIP’s Flagship funds CI II and CI III. Thailand-based Global Power Synergy Public Company (GPSC) and two Taiwanese life insurance companies, Taiwan Life and Transglobe Life, each own minority stakes.

The project was constructed by a highly experienced team led by Copenhagen Offshore Partners, CIP’s exclusive offshore wind development partner, and the local Copenhagen Infrastructure Service Company, the global service provider to CIP.

CIP and other partners currently have three offshore wind projects in Taiwan with a combined capacity of approximately 1,400 MW: Changfang-Xidao (600M W), Zhongneng (300 MW), and Fengmiao (500 MW). Z

hongneng is owned by CI IV and China Steel Corporation and is under construction with commercial operations expected in 2025. Fengmiao is owned by CI V and is targeting a final investment decision by the end of 2024 and commercial operations in 2027.