Sif and Dillinger Make ‘Green Deal’ for Fully Circular Offshore Wind Monopiles

Sif and Dillinger have strengthened their collaboration which aims to make offshore wind monopiles fully circular by signing several agreements which relate to securing low-emission steel plates for the foundations, developing decommissioning process for such infrastructure, as well as establishing a monopile recycling factory.

The companies have signed an addendum to their long-term steel plate supply framework agreement, strengthening their partnership by securing access for Sif to Dillinger’s lower-emission heavy-plate steel for offshore wind foundations.

The agreement aims to achieve full circularity of the monopiles.

The signing of this addendum goes hand in hand with the memorandum of understanding that Sif Decom, a Sif subsidiary, and Dillinger have concluded to participate in developing the decommissioning process for offshore wind foundations.

The MoU marks the finalization of a joint-research project executed by Sif, KCI and Dillinger to produce a detailed design for a monopile recycling factory.

Sif Decom will now continue working to finalize the business case. Once the investment decision is taken, Dillinger will be invited to actively participate in the monopile recycling factory, and in return will secure the high-grade steel output by it.

The monopile recycling factory is designed to close the circularity loop by providing the recycled steel as efficiently as possible for Dillinger's low-emission steel production.

By signing the ‘green steel’ addendum to the plate supply framework agreement, Sif and Dillinger have further detailed the transition to supplying green steel plates for Sif’s new and enhanced XXXL monopile factory.

“As the global leader in monopile foundation manufacturing and long-term partner of Dillinger, we can leverage this partnership to support our business as well as the green transformation. This agreement is key to decarbonizing materials such as steel. With this addendum and the MoU between Sif Decom and Dillinger, the partners support development of lower-emission steel manufacturing and circularity of materials used in offshore wind foundations,” said Fred van Beers, CEO of Sif.

"We are very proud of this future-focused collaboration with Sif. It shows very clearly how steel offers various solutions for an intact environment. Our steel plates from Dillinger, which in future will be produced with reduced CO2 emissions, are the basis for monopiles and wind farms where renewable energies are generated. Now that monopiles can themselves be recycled, this is a real win-win situation for everyone: for the two business partners and for nature,” added Stefan Rauber, Chairman of the Board of Management of Dillinger.