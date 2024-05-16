Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Expro Acquires Drilling Tools and Wellbore Services Firm Coretrax

(Credit: Expro)
(Credit: Expro)

U.S.-based oilfield services provider Expro has completed the acquisition of U.K. company Coretrax, expanding its market presence and product offerings.

The acquisition of Coretrax, from an investment group led by Buckthorn Partners, will enable Expro to expand its portfolio of well construction and well intervention and integrity solutions.

Total consideration paid at closing was comprised of $75 million of cash and 6.75 million newly issued Expro common shares. The effective date of closing was May 1, 2024, Expro said.

"Integrating Coretrax’s leading technologies will strengthen our current foothold in the Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa and Middle East and North Africa regions and is expected to open new avenues for growth in North and Latin America and Asia-Pacific.

“We look forward to leveraging the complementary capabilities and customer relationships of Expro and Coretrax to deliver additional value to our customers and other stakeholders,” said Michael Jardon, Expro Chief Executive Officer.

 “This marks the beginning of a brand-new chapter for Coretrax as we unite with Expro to expand our capabilities. Completing this agreement means both organizations working in sync to take on the most complex well challenges.

“We are proud of our innovation-led approach, strong customer base and performance history as we join forces with Expro to create greater value for customers around the globe,” added John Fraser, CEO at Coretrax.

Mergers & Acquisitions Offshore Energy Industry News Activity Europe North America

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Rovco)

Over 150 Specialist Subsea Jobs Up for Grabs at Rovco and...
(Credit: TenneT)

Hollandse Kust West Beta Export Cables to Come Ashore Next...

Insight

US Oil and Gas Production Rebounds

US Oil and Gas Production Rebo

Video

Regal Rexnord Ensures Smooth Power for Offshore Energy

Regal Rexnord Ensures Smooth P

Current News

EnBW Kicks Off Construction on Germany’s Largest North Sea Offshore Wind Farm

EnBW Kicks Off Construction on

Expro Acquires Drilling Tools and Wellbore Services Firm Coretrax

Expro Acquires Drilling Tools

Ocean Geophysics Introduces ‘Recycling’ of Free Seismic Data for Wind Farms

Ocean Geophysics Introduces ‘R

France's First Offshore Wind Farm in Normandy Becomes Fully Operational

France's First Offshore Wind F

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine