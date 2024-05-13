Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Cylindrical FPSO Readied for Liuhua Oilfield

Source: COSCO Shipping
Source: COSCO Shipping

On May 12, after nearly 13 hours of preparation, Asia's largest semi-submersible ship - COSCO Shipping Group's Xinguang Hua – loaded the cylindrical FPSO Haikui No. 1 ready for dispatch to the deepwater Liuhua oilfield.

A measuring robot was used to ensure the correct positioning of the 90-meter diameter FPSO to within 100mm (four inches). The semi-sub is now set to sail from Qingdao Port to the Pearl River Estuary.

The operation involves Asia's largest semi-submersible ship, Asia's largest cylindrical FPSO and Asia's first deepwater jacket platform. It also sets a record for the heaviest and largest cylindrical cargo shipped by COSCO Shipping’s fleet.

CNOOC is the operator of the Liuhua oil fields which are located in the South China Sea in water depths of up to 430 meters.

FPSO Oil Production Heavy Lift

Related Offshore News

The Liza Unity FPSO is operating for ExxonMobil’s Stabroek Block development offshore Guyana. (Photo: ABS)

Liza Unity is First FPSO to Earn ABS REMOTE-CON Notation
Tyra II Development (Credit: TotalEnergies)

Tyra II: Reaching Full Technical Capacity Delayed as...

Insight

US Oil and Gas Production Rebounds

US Oil and Gas Production Rebo

Video

Regal Rexnord Ensures Smooth Power for Offshore Energy

Regal Rexnord Ensures Smooth P

Current News

Cylindrical FPSO Readied for Liuhua Oilfield

Cylindrical FPSO Readied for L

Siem Offshore Rebrands as Sea1 Offshore Following Chairman Exit

Siem Offshore Rebrands as Sea1

McDermott Performs Record-Breaking Lift on BorWin6 HVDC Project

McDermott Performs Record-Brea

Cyan Renewables, Hyundai to Set Up Offshore Wind Vessel Suply Chain in South Korea

Cyan Renewables, Hyundai to Se

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine