Petrobras to Begin Drilling at Colombia's Uchuva-2 Well This Month

Brazil's state-run oil firm Petrobras will begin to drill off Colombia's coast at its Uchuva-2 well this month, Chief Exploration and Production Officer Joelson Mendes told journalists during a press-conference in Houston on Tuesday.

The promising area off Colombia's coast could justify a large project to supply natural gas to the Andean country and for exports, Mendes said in March.

He expects the evaluation of the wells to be ready by the beginning of 2025 and the project to then be submitted to Petrobras' board for consideration.

If a positive final investment decision is made, first gas could come earlier than the initially set goal of 2029, Mendes said in March.

Petrobras will also submit to its board its first proposals for acquisitions in the renewables sector next week, said Chief Executive Jean Paul Prates.

The acquisitions would be part of a larger plan to create a roughly 2 gigawatts (GW) renewable energy portfolio, as Prates announced in January.





(Reuters - Reporting by Marianna Parraga, writing by Fabio Teixeira; Editing by Steven Grattan)