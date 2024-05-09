First Turbine Stands Tall at Iberdrola’s 476MW Offshore Wind Farm

The first of a total of 50 wind turbines has been installed at the 476 MW Baltic Eagle offshore wind farm, a joint venture between Iberdrola and Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar), located off the German Baltic coast.

Working in partnership with Vestas, the remaining wind turbines will now be transported to the offshore construction site in the coming months and then installed using the jack-up vessel Blue Tern owned by Fred. Olsen Windcarrier.

Baltic Eagle is on track to become operational by the end of 2024, when it will supply renewable energy to around German 475,000 households, according to Iberdrola.

The Baltic Eagle offshore wind farm will generate electricity from a total of 50 Vestas V174-9.5MW wind turbines, each with an output of 9.525 MW. The wind turbines have a rotor diameter of 174 meters and a hub height of 107 meters.

The optimized rotor blades are each 85 meters long and have been designed to be aerodynamically efficient and to minimize loads. The finished turbines reach a total height of 194 meters.

Baltic Eagle is the second of three major projects in Germany, along with the Wikinger (350 MW, in operation) and Windanker (315 MW, entering execution phase) wind farms.

Collectively, these offshore wind farms form Iberdrola's so-called Baltic Hub, which will have a total capacity of more than 1.1 GW in 2026 and trigger an investment sum of about 3.7 billion euros.

“With the installation of its first wind turbine, Baltic Eagle is taking shape off the German Baltic coast. This marks the start of the final phase in the construction of the offshore wind farm, which is expected to become fully operational later this year," said Felipe Montero, CEO of Iberdrola Deutschland.