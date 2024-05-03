Hitachi, Chantiers de l'Atlantique Sign $4.8B Deal for French Offshore Substations

Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
(Credit: RTE)
(Credit: RTE)

France's energy grid operator RTE has signed a $4.8 billion contract with Hitachi Energy and Chantiers de l'Atlantique for the construction of several offshore power platforms and converter stations for two offshore wind farms to be built in France.

The agreements covers the construction of three offshore direct current electrical platforms and three onshore conversion stations Normandy and Oléron offshore wind farms.

In Normandy and Oléron, the offshore platforms and onshore conversion stations, designed and built by Chantiers de l'Atlantique and Hitachi Energy, will enable the integration of more than 3.5 GW of renewable power capacity into the RTE network.

The three offshore platforms will be manufactured in Saint-Nazaire.

“We are very proud to continue our long-standing collaboration with RTE to connect new renewable energy capacity to the French network.

“Our partnership models as well as this multi-project dimension allow us to focus on our historical technology and reflect our strategy aimed at ensuring the visibility necessary for investments, job creation and continuing to increase our capacity on global scale,” said Niklas Persson, General Manager of the Grid Integration division at Hitachi Energy

